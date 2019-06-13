Home

POWERED BY

Services
George C. Martin Funeral Home
5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road
Dayton, OH 45414
(937)277-9290
For more information about
Richard Conner
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Conner

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard Conner Obituary
CONNER, Richard Carl 83, of Tipp City, formerly of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born on Apr. 19, 1936 in Wilmington, OH to John & Ruth Conner. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sylvia, sister, Bettie Gregory, and brother, Francis. Survived by his wife, Betty Doty; sisters, Patricia Kerr & Nancy Staffin (Larry); numerous nieces, nephews & many church friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Mr. David Edmonds, Minister, officiating. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. The family will receive friends Thursday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now