|
|
CONNER, Richard Carl 83, of Tipp City, formerly of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019. He was born on Apr. 19, 1936 in Wilmington, OH to John & Ruth Conner. Preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Sylvia, sister, Bettie Gregory, and brother, Francis. Survived by his wife, Betty Doty; sisters, Patricia Kerr & Nancy Staffin (Larry); numerous nieces, nephews & many church friends. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 13, at the GEORGE C. MARTIN FUNERAL HOME, "Northridge Chapel," 5040 Frederick Pike at Needmore Road. Mr. David Edmonds, Minister, officiating. Interment Poplar Hill Cemetery, Vandalia. The family will receive friends Thursday at 10 a.m., prior to the service, at the George C. Martin Funeral Home. Condolences can be shared at www.georgecmartinfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 13, 2019