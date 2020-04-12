Dayton Daily News Obituaries
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
CRAMER, Richard Alan Age 74, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2020 at Oakwood Village. He was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana on July 13, 1945, son of the late Richard O. and Helen L. (Snyder) Cramer. Richard was a 1963 Graduate of North High School and a 1967 graduate of Wittenberg University. He went on to work with the Department of Defense in South Bend, Indiana, along with Columbus and Dayton as a Logistics Agent. Richard was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, where he spent 13 years as the church treasurer and previously the Oakland Presbyterian Church. Survivors include special friends and family, Sue and Tom McCuistion, Philip Calland and the congregation of Covenant Presbyterian Church. At Richard's request, no formal services will be held at this time. He will be inurned at Rose Hill Burial Park. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 12, 2020
