|
|
DAY, Richard Allen 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center. He was born April 4, 1948 in McRoberts, Kentucky. He attended Miamisburg High School and was in the Job Corp. Richard enjoyed fishing and the University of Kentucky and the University of Tennessee basketball teams. Most of all, he loved his family and the state of Kentucky. Richard is survived by his siblings, Karlene Rowland of Florida, Virginia Doty of Riverside, and Archie (Martha Dee) Day of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Rhonda, Rob, Chuck, Lisa, Eric, and Nick; numerous great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and cousins; as well as his uncle, Leo Soto. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Alice (Fuller) Day; sister, Anita Rammel, and nephew, Mike Naylor. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and Richard's final resting place will be at Day Cemetery in Whitesburg, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedAmerica.org, any local food pantry, or donate blood to your local blood bank. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020