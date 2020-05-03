Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-3373
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard DAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard DAY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard DAY Obituary
DAY, Richard Allen 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Sycamore Medical Center. He was born April 4, 1948 in McRoberts, Kentucky. He attended Miamisburg High School and was in the Job Corp. Richard enjoyed fishing and the University of Kentucky and the University of Tennessee basketball teams. Most of all, he loved his family and the state of Kentucky. Richard is survived by his siblings, Karlene Rowland of Florida, Virginia Doty of Riverside, and Archie (Martha Dee) Day of Arizona; nieces and nephews, Rhonda, Rob, Chuck, Lisa, Eric, and Nick; numerous great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces, great-great nephews, and cousins; as well as his uncle, Leo Soto. He was preceded in death by his parents, Karl and Alice (Fuller) Day; sister, Anita Rammel, and nephew, Mike Naylor. A memorial service will be announced at a later date and Richard's final resting place will be at Day Cemetery in Whitesburg, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to FeedAmerica.org, any local food pantry, or donate blood to your local blood bank. Arrangements are entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -