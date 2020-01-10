Home

Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
1:00 PM
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
Richard DeHART


1940 - 2020
Richard DeHART Obituary
DeHART, Richard William 79 of Springfield passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. on October 31, 1940. He retired from the US Army as a Sgt. Major with over 33 years of service. He retired from Honda of America with 10 years of service. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed playing golf and camping with his family. Richard fell in love with the state of Michigan when he lived there as a child and loved following the Wolverines. He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Gertrude DeHart and a brother Thomas Elbert DeHart. Survivors include his wife Mamie E. DeHart of 45 years; children Gordon (Bertha) DeHart, Robert DeHart, Lionel Daniels and Tina Cotterman; sisters Marion Sullivan, Delores (Rev. Oscar) Cox and Carol (Orville) Holcomb; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Richard will be Monday at 1:00PM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020
