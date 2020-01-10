|
DeHART, Richard William 79 of Springfield passed away January 8, 2020. He was born in Washington, D.C. on October 31, 1940. He retired from the US Army as a Sgt. Major with over 33 years of service. He retired from Honda of America with 10 years of service. He was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed playing golf and camping with his family. Richard fell in love with the state of Michigan when he lived there as a child and loved following the Wolverines. He was preceded in death by his parents Elbert and Gertrude DeHart and a brother Thomas Elbert DeHart. Survivors include his wife Mamie E. DeHart of 45 years; children Gordon (Bertha) DeHart, Robert DeHart, Lionel Daniels and Tina Cotterman; sisters Marion Sullivan, Delores (Rev. Oscar) Cox and Carol (Orville) Holcomb; eight grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-4PM in the RICHARDS, RAFF & DUNBAR MEMORIAL HOME. Services to honor Richard will be Monday at 1:00PM in the Memorial Home. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 10, 2020