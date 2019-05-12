DORSTEN, Richard Age 82 of Dayton passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019. He was born on November 29, 1936 in Dayton to the late, Lawrence and Laurine (Menker) Dorsten. Also preceding him in death is his wife, Sharon in 2012 and sisters, Shirley Lucking and Charlene Niekamp. He is survived by his loving children, Karen (Mike) Brune, Randy Dorsten, Jeff Dorsten and Rick (Stacey) Dorsten; 13 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many other extended family and friends. Richard is a member of Local 162 and worked as a Plumber for over 45 years. He is a US Army veteran and will be missed by all that knew him. Friends and family may visit from 5-8pm on Tuesday, May 14 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 1712 Wayne Ave. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, May 15 at Our lady of Mercy Church, Dayton. Richard will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary