DOSTAL, Sr., Richard Theodore Born November 18, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James L. Dostal Sr. and Emily Barbara Dostal (nee Swartz), passed from this life to eternity on June 19, 2020, at 85 years old. He was the beloved husband of Mary Dostal (nee Hoeffer) of 38 years; loving father of Barb Dostal, Richard Dostal, Jr. (Joan), Sue Dostal (Phillip Nichols), David Dostal (Karen), Janet Huegle (Walt), and Donald Yauch (Peggy); cherished grandfather of 11; loved great-grandfather of 13; and dear brother of Lynn Dostal (Sandy). Richard was preceded in death by his brother, James Dostal and his first wife, Kay Divis. In his retirement he enjoyed volunteering at Matthew 25 Ministries. Richard was a resident at Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon. He loved working with his hands as an inventor, designer, collector, and mechanic. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. (mrfh.com)

Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Jun. 28, 2020.
