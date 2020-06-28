Richard DOSTAL Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
DOSTAL, Sr., Richard Theodore Born November 18, 1934, in Cleveland, Ohio, to James L. Dostal Sr. and Emily Barbara Dostal (nee Swartz), passed from this life to eternity on June 19, 2020, at 85 years old. He was the beloved husband of Mary Dostal (nee Hoeffer) of 38 years; loving father of Barb Dostal, Richard Dostal, Jr. (Joan), Sue Dostal (Phillip Nichols), David Dostal (Karen), Janet Huegle (Walt), and Donald Yauch (Peggy); cherished grandfather of 11; loved great-grandfather of 13; and dear brother of Lynn Dostal (Sandy). Richard was preceded in death by his brother, James Dostal and his first wife, Kay Divis. In his retirement he enjoyed volunteering at Matthew 25 Ministries. Richard was a resident at Otterbein Senior Life Community in Lebanon. He loved working with his hands as an inventor, designer, collector, and mechanic. Memorial Contributions may be sent to Matthew 25 Ministries, 11060 Kenwood Rd., Blue Ash, Ohio 45242. Mihovk-Rosenacker serving. (mrfh.com)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Today's Pulse Lebanon-Mason on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
01:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home
10211 Plainfield Road
Cincinnati, OH 45241
(513) 385-0511
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
June 23, 2020
I remember your laughter and smile. Thank you for being there for us.
Steven Shipp
Friend
June 23, 2020
Richard's son , Dave and I have been good friends for 40 years . Through those years I have nothing but good memories of Dave's Dad . He was a good guy to be around , pleasant smile , good attitude and humor and just so easy to talk to . I know he will be missed by many for these reasons and many more. God bless the Dostal Family in their time of mourning.
Jeffrey Harper
Friend
June 20, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mark and I are so sorry to hear of Ricks dad. He sounds like a wonderful guy and so we know you will miss him greatly. We will be praying for you. We love you both. Mark and Kathy Click
Kathy Click
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved