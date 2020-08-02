DUNTON, Richard M. Richard M. Dunton, 78 years old, died July 7, 2020, at Kingston Nursing Home in Miamisburg, Ohio. Richard Dunton is survived by his wife, Nedilina Dunton of 32 years; his mother, Lillian Dunton; his father, Mark Edward Dunton; his nephew, James Dunton; his nieces, Judy (Charles) Swift, Diane Dunton, Kathy (Christopher) Robitalle; his great nephews and nieces, Jamie Perkins, Carla Perkins, Rosemary Dunton Booth, Nathan Dunton, Kaleb Booth, and Ashley Lowe; and his cousins of Camden, Maine; he is also survived by extended family, Amie Salomon, Edilor Salomon, Denise Salomon, and Ethan Salomon of New York, New York. Richard worked several jobs: Kettering Hospital, Tree Planting in North Carolina, and the Dayton Post Office. Richard is a faithful member of Miamisburg Seventh Day Adventist Church. He loved to pray and loves the Lord. Richard is waiting for the second coming of Christ.



