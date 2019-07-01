BRYANT, Richard E. Age 96 of Ross, Ohio formerly of Hamilton, passed away at his home on Saturday, June 29, 2019 which would have been his 72st wedding anniversary. He was born on February 20, 1923 in Hamilton, Ohio the son of Allen and Helen (Meeks) Bryant. He graduated from Hamilton High School with the class of 1942 and served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. He married Ida Mannarino and together they raised four children. Richard was a realtor for 44 years and owner of Bryant Realty. He was a former president of the Board of Realtors in Hamilton and a member of the Rotary Club, Knights of Columbus, Elks, and a 50 year member of the Couples Club. He loved playing cards, especially gin and bridge and playing tennis; he was an avid reader; loved watching sports, especially the NBA; but most of all he enjoyed spending time with his great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Ida Bryant; two brothers, William and Sylvester Bryant; and one sister, Mary Whisman. He is survived by his four children, Terry (TC) Bryant, Randy (Christine) Bryant, Denise (Rusty) Huff, and Danette (Ron) VanWinkle; seven grandchildren, Scott (Rebecca) Bryant, Juliet (Ed) Sipniewski, William Bryant, Sophie Bryant, Gina and Ashley Huff, and Sean (Angela) VanWinkle; eleven great grandchildren; and many other loving relatives and friends. The family wishes to thank his caregivers, Jeanne Sipniewski and Theresa Hillis for all of their loving care. Visitation will be held at Charles C.Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, OH on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 6 8 pm. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Wednesday at 10:30 am with burial following in Rose Hill Burial Park in Hamilton. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com Published in Journal-News on July 1, 2019