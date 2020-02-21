Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
(937) 435-2273
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
11:30 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
1:00 PM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Eichhorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Eichhorn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Eichhorn Obituary
EICHHORN, Richard E. "Dick" Age 100 of Kettering passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at . He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and a grandson, and his wife Gladys. Survivors include his four children, Patricia (Donald) Rupert, Sandra Hilt, Judy (Lonnie) Abney, Richard Eichhorn Jr., 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Dick retired from General Motors after 39 years of service. He was an avid golfer and OSU Buckeye fan. He was a Naval Aircorp veteran of WW II and Miami University graduate. Funeral Service 1 pm Monday February 24, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn rd. Pastor Laura Nile officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 am until 1 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -