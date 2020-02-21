|
EICHHORN, Richard E. "Dick" Age 100 of Kettering passed away Tuesday February 18, 2020 at . He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers and sisters, and a grandson, and his wife Gladys. Survivors include his four children, Patricia (Donald) Rupert, Sandra Hilt, Judy (Lonnie) Abney, Richard Eichhorn Jr., 6 grandchildren, and 9 great grandchildren. Dick retired from General Motors after 39 years of service. He was an avid golfer and OSU Buckeye fan. He was a Naval Aircorp veteran of WW II and Miami University graduate. Funeral Service 1 pm Monday February 24, 2020 at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel 5471 Far Hills Ave at Rahn rd. Pastor Laura Nile officiating. Burial in David's Cemetery. Friends may call from 11:30 am until 1 pm Monday at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to 324 Wilmington Ave Dayton, Ohio 45420. On line condolences may be made to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 21, 2020