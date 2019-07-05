EISEN, Richard The world lost a beautiful man, Richard AKA Yogi Roofer Rick Eisen crossed over to be with the lord On Fathers Day June 16th 2019. Yogi was a amazing roofer and had many other talents, he was A man who loved the lord and would help anyone who needed it. He is a huge part of the AA and NA organization He had many friends, including special friend Penny Hughes, He was the 12th child of 14 his family was everything to him he had one daughter Alecia Eisen also One Son Matthew Eisen One grandson Preston Lee who will miss him dearly. Family and friends may gather for a memorial of Rick on Tuesday July 9th at Woodland Cemetary in the mausoleum from 12pm to 1pm Flowers are always welcome also donations to help his family with the cost can be donated Published in Dayton Daily News on July 5, 2019