Richard FARRELL
1928 - 2020
FARRELL, Richard Canton "Dick" 91, died peacefully on June 2, 2020, in Springfield Regional Hospital. He was born in Springfield, Ohio on December 20, 1928 and resided in Springfield most of his life, except for the four years he served with the U.S. Marines. Dick lived his young life in Pitchin, Ohio, where his father and uncles ran the local store for many years, and then moved into Wheldon Park in 1945. During his service in the U.S. Marine Corps, Richard participated in the Battle of Chosin Reservoir during the Korean War. He was retired from the Springfield News Sun. He was a member of several Fraternal Organizations in Springfield. He was preceded in death by his parents, Forrest and Louise (Canton) Farrell; his wife, Phyllis; and sister, Dorothy Riley. Survivors include daughters, Teresa (Dave) Denson and Angie (Denny) Stine; brother, Donald; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews. Dick enjoyed hunting small game, quail, pheasants, and rabbits. He continued to drive and function in life's activities through his eighties until his sudden passing. Private services will be held with entombment in Rose Hill Mausoleum. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY- ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
