Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
(937) 323-6439
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503-3610
Richard Farson


1948 - 2019
FARSON, Richard T. "Rich" 71, of Springfield passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 26, 1948, in Byesville, Ohio, the son of the late Joseph Dale and Edna Bell (Dorland) Farson. Rich graduated from Willoughby South in Willoughby, Ohio in 1966. He also during his junior and senior years attended auto body classes. Rich was a veteran of the United States Army and served our country proudly during the Vietnam War. He was employed for two years through the Clark County Sheriff's Department on Special Assignments with the Vice Unit. Rich owned and operated Lori Lea's Auto Detailing for 13 years. Rich was honored to be chosen for the Honor Flight on September of 2018. He was also given a Quilt of Valor for his recognition of his service during the Vietnam War. Rich never met a stranger and was blessed with many special friends through the years. Survivors include his beloved wife of 51 years, Rita J. (Elliott) Farson; two daughters, Tina (Jimmie) Shivler and Lori (Chris) Sanders both of Springfield; one brother, Larry (Mary) Farson of Cedar Park, Texas; five grandchildren, Samantha (Brandon Hube) Hastings, Dallas and Makayla Sanders, Kaylie and Bella Shivler; brother-in-law, Randy (Lisa) Elliott; five sisters-in-law, Andie (Steve) Schumacher, Kelly Speakman, Jackie (Scott) Pollock, Christine (Rob) Hinkle and Sherry Elliott and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Milner and Sandra Yanovich; father-in-law, Eugene (Bobbye) Elliott; mother-in-law, Patricia (Leroy) Sauvagoet; brother-in-law, Gary Elliott and sister-in-law, Candis Elliott. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Rich's life will be held on Friday at 11 am in the funeral home. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill burial Park with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the , 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202 or the Dayton VA Medical Center, 4100 W. Third St., Dayton, OH 45428. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 6, 2019
