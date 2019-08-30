|
FENSELON, Richard Lynn Age 72 of N. Bloomfield, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at UH Geauga Medical Center. Born on October 8, 1946 in Warren, to Walter and Donna Jean (Bacon) Fenselon, he grew up in Windsor and graduated from Grand Valley in 1965. He moved to Dayton and then N. Bloomfield. Richard married Cecelia "Sissy" Cessna March 31, 1981. He was a Supervisor for Complete Auto Transit in Dayton and retired 4 years ago. After retirement, he enjoyed keeping busy. He assisted moving livestock; and worked at Byler Air Tool of Mesopotamia. He also enjoyed gardening and being with family and friends who will miss him. Richard is survived by his beloved wife, Sissy of 38 years, his son Allan R. (Natalie) Fenselon and his grandson Clayton Fenselon of Dayton, his brother Alan (Louise) Fenselon of N. Bloomfield, his sister Lora Lee (David) Perrine of FL, his mother-in-law Stella Cessna and sister-in-law Janie Cessna, both of Niles, and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law Merrill Cessna and his nephew Mike Fenselon. Calling hours will be held 2:00-4:00 and 6:00-8:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 and Saturday, Aug. 31st from 10:00 AM until the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Sly Family Funeral Home, 15670 West High St., Middlefield, OH 44062. Burial will follow at Brownwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the . Share memories and condolences at www.slyffh.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 30, 2019