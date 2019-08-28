|
|
FIELDS, Richard Anthony "Tony" Age 60 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Florida. He is survived by two daughters, Heather Lorane (Bryan) McCaleb, Bethany Fields; step- daughter, Rose Torres-Carrion; four siblings, Cathleen (Chris) Williams, C. Edward Fields, Maria Fields (Rick Hood), and Jaymie (Rick) Barreto. He was followed in death by his mother, Joan Scenters. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1:00pm Saturday in Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 28, 2019