Zettler Funeral Home - Hamilton/Lindenwald
2646 Pleasant Avenue
Hamilton, OH 45015
(513) 893-2793
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Richard Fields Obituary
FIELDS, Richard Anthony "Tony" Age 60 of Jacksonville, Florida passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in Florida. He is survived by two daughters, Heather Lorane (Bryan) McCaleb, Bethany Fields; step- daughter, Rose Torres-Carrion; four siblings, Cathleen (Chris) Williams, C. Edward Fields, Maria Fields (Rick Hood), and Jaymie (Rick) Barreto. He was followed in death by his mother, Joan Scenters. A Memorial Service will be celebrated at 1:00pm Saturday in Zettler Funeral Home, 2646 Pleasant Ave. Online condolences may be made at www.zettlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Journal-News on Aug. 28, 2019
