FISCHER, Richard "Dick" 77, passed away on May 31, 2020, at Hospice of Hamilton. He was born August 17, 1942, in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late William and Catherine (Moening) Fischer. Dick was a 1961 graduate of Lakota High School. He married Evelyn (Nugent) on August 17, 1968 in Hamilton, Ohio. Dick worked as a union electrician, retiring from the I.B.E.W. Local 648. In his spare time Dick enjoyed gardening, G-scale model trains, traveling with friends and family, sports, coaching, and setting up his elaborate outdoor Christmas light display. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Evelyn; children, Tracy Preston, Tim (Stacey), Randy (Annette) and Christina (Charlie) Beckett. 8 grandchildren, Kyla, Michael, Sean, Elizabeth, John, James, Sarah and Joey and 4 great grandchildren, Charles, Aden, Kylee and Julia. Visitation will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, from 5 pm to 8 pm at Faith Church, 1877 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. I.B.E.W Local 648 will hold services at 7:45 pm at the visitation. Private Funeral and Burial Services will be at family convenience. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of Hamilton or Faith Church. Condolences may be left for the family at www.rosehillfunerals.com.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 4, 2020.