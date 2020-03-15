|
FLAUGHER, Richard Neil "Dick" Age 84 of Springfield, Ohio passed away peacefully at home following a 14-month illness. He was born in Jamestown, OH on June 15, 1935 to Hayden and Nellie (Lewis) Flaugher who preceded him in death. Dick was a 1953 graduate of Ross Township schools after which he entered the US Navy and served honorably aboard an aircraft carrier as a jet mechanic until 1957. He retired from Navistar as a welder after 35 years with the company. Dick regularly attended Southgate Baptist Church in Springfield and enjoyed fishing, golf and woodworking. He was a long-time volunteer at Community Mercy Hospice and often assisted at Springfield Regional Hospital as well. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 2 bothers, Kenneth and Harold and a sister, Marjorie Bloom. Dick is survived by his wife of 48 years, Grace (Crabtree) Flaugher; son, Dan Flaugher, 2 granddaughters: Jacque Flaugher of Dublin, OH and Angie Chappell of Mifflinburg, PA. 2 great grandchildren also survive. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 beginning at 11:00 AM at Southgate Baptist Church, 2111 S. Center Blvd., Springfield, Ohio 45506 with Pastor Bobby Hile officiating. Friends may visit with the family at the church beginning at 10:00 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Mercy Hospice in Springfield, 324 Wilmington Avenue, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences for the family may be left at www.FerncliffCemetery.org. Ferncliff Funeral Home & Crematory of Springfield is handling the arrangements.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 15, 2020