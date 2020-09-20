1/
Richard FOGLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOGLE, Richard Lee "Dick" Richard Lee "Dick" Fogle, of New Lebanon, Ohio, died after a long battle with cancer on September 9, 2020, at age of 79. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce "Jo" Fogle; sister H. Eileen McNinch; sons Chris and Brian; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Charles and Lula, and siblings Elizabeth, William, Fred, and Janet. Richard was born on August 14th, 1941, in New Lebanon, OH. A carpenter by trade, he was truly a jack of all trades, and enjoyed a long career at General Motors. He also served as a police officer for Jackson Township and the Village of New Lebanon. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and a longtime member of the Dixie Pathfinders Camping Club. Richard chose to donate his remains for medical research rather than hold services. To honor his memory, please feel free to contribute to the charity of your choice in his name.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 20, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved