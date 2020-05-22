Home

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-6516
Visitation
Saturday, May 23, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
Memorial service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc
3805 Roosevelt Blvd
Middletown, OH 45044
1956 - 2020
FOUCH, Richard V. "Rick" 63, formerly of Middletown, died on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Locust Ridge Nursing & Rehabilitation in Williamsburg, Ohio. He was born in Middletown on December 19, 1956 to parents, Ronald and Beverly A. (Yenser) Fouch. Rick was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. In addition to his parents, Rick is survived by his sisters, Sharon (Chuck) Chapman, Adelia Paul & Julie (Eric) Born; nieces & nephews, Sarah Carter, Aaron (Jennifer) Paul, Dara (Patrick) Hallene, Haylie Born, Hunter Born, Haven Born & Huston Born; and great niece & great nephews, Oliver, Thea & Lincoln. Memorial Service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd, Middletown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 12:00 noon - 1:00 pm. Donations in memory of Rick may be made to the . Please sign the guestbook at www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com.
Published in Journal-News on May 22, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -