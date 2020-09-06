1/1
Richard FOX Sr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FOX, Sr., Richard Richard (Dick) Henry Fox, Sr., of Liberty Twp., passed away August 31, 2020 at the age of 87. Beloved husband of Kathryn E. (nee Erbeck) Fox; devoted father of Richard H. Fox, Jr., Douglas E. Fox, Sandra K. (Douglas E.) Isaacs, and Diane (the late Scott) Paul; loving grandfather of Emily, Nathan, & Evan Fox, Cole & Jared Isaacs, and Elizabeth & Jessica Paul. Visitation will be Friday, September 11, 2020 5:00 PM to 6:30 PM; Military Honors at 6:30 PM; Funeral Service to begin at 7:00 PM all at Mueller Funeral Home, 6791 Tylersville Rd., Mason, OH 45040, Masks and Social Distancing REQUIRED. Graveside Service will be Saturday, September 12, 11:30 AM at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mason, OH. Memorials may be directed to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Reading, OH. Visit Muellerfunerals.com for extended information.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Service
06:30 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
11
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Mueller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Rose Hill Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mueller Funeral Home
6791 TYLERSVILLE RD
Mason, OH 45040
(513) 398-9100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mueller Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved