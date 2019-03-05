FREE, Richard B. 93, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was born October 27, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Russell J. and Mabel (McGillivary) Free. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie in 2013. He is survived by one son, Dan R Free of N.Y.C. and daughter, Ann R Free of Pittstown, N.J. Richard was a proud veteran serving during WWII in the United States Marine Corp. He was a retired electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Richard was also a founding member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club and was cardholder member #7. He was an avid horse race enthusiast, having attended the Kentucky Derby for more than 50 consecutive years, interrupted only by his service in WW II. The family will receive friends from 11a.m.-1p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, Springfield. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com. Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary