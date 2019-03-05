Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
2425 North Limestone Street
Springfield, OH 45503
(937) 399-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard FREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard FREE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Richard FREE Obituary
FREE, Richard B. 93, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 in Fort Lauderdale, FL. He was born October 27, 1925, in Springfield, Ohio, the son of the late Russell J. and Mabel (McGillivary) Free. Richard was preceded in death by his beloved wife Marjorie in 2013. He is survived by one son, Dan R Free of N.Y.C. and daughter, Ann R Free of Pittstown, N.J. Richard was a proud veteran serving during WWII in the United States Marine Corp. He was a retired electrician and a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers. Richard was also a founding member of the Clark County Sportsman's Club and was cardholder member #7. He was an avid horse race enthusiast, having attended the Kentucky Derby for more than 50 consecutive years, interrupted only by his service in WW II. The family will receive friends from 11a.m.-1p.m. Thursday, March 7, 2019 at JACKSON LYTLE & LEWIS LIFE CELEBRATION CENTER, Springfield. Burial will follow at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Mar. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jackson, Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center
Download Now