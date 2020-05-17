|
GAGAN, Richard H. "Dick" Age 89 of Union, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020. He was born on September 16, 1930 to the late Marian (Avery) and Joseph Gagan in Janesville, WI. Dick was an electrical engineer and manager of Computer Tech. He retired after 28 years from General Motors. He was a long term member of Precious Blood Catholic Church and St. Vincent De Paul Society. Dick is survived by his beloved daughters; Mary (Joseph) Bailen of WI, Jean (Steve) Hatcher of TX, Ellen (Bill) Wareham of IL, Joan Gagan of Union, 6 grandchildren; Tim (Diana) Bailen, Kelly (Matt) Dummert, Daniel Hatcher, Michael (Meghan) Hatcher, Jackie (Kyle) McGrath, Julie Wareham, 5 great-grandchildren and numerous family members and friends. The family would like to give a huge thank you to FirstLight Home Care for the gracious care and hospitality that they provided Dick for nearly 10 years. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years Kathryn R. Gagan, parents, and brother; Robert Gagan. Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately by the family and close friends. Inurnment will be held at a later date at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Janesville, WI. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Vincent De Paul at Precious Blood Catholic Church.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 17, 2020