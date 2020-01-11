|
|
GAINOR, Richard Paul "Dick" 79, of Riverside, passed away unexpectedly on January 8, 2020. He was born on March 10, 1940 to the late Fred and Faye (Hockenberry) Gainor in Putneyville, PA. Dick retired from the US Air Force as a CMSGT after 26 years of service. He entered into Civil Service at WPAFB for 17 years shortly after. On September 30, 1961 he married Roberta "Bobbie" Gainor (Sanoba). He was a member of St. Helen's Parish. Dick is survived by his 6 loving children, Robert and wife Louise Gainor, Richard and wife Kristel Gainor, Pamela and husband Robert Turpin, Pete and wife Kim Gainor, Anita and husband Kendal Peck, and Anthony Gainor; 15 grandchildren, Richard, Amber, Austin, Megan, Benjamin, Jonathan, Victoria, Samson, Rachel, Jacob, Adam, Leah, Brian, Jason, and Courtney; great grandson, Lucas, and one on the way; and a host of other loving family and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta Gainor; siblings, Anna Kathryn Twombly, Geraldine Acerni, Mable Pore, Mary DiGregorio, Joanne Goldgen, E. Jack Gainor, J. Patrick Gainor, and John Gainor; and son-in-law, David Porter. Visitation will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Newcomer North Dayton Chapel (4104 Needmore Rd), from 5-8 pm. Family will receive visitors Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 9 am at St. Helen Parish in Riverside, OH. Mass of Christian Burial follows at 10 am. Burial immediately after Mass at Byron Cemetery in Fairborn, OH. Donations are suggested to in Dick's memory. Condolences may be left online at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News from Jan. 11 to Jan. 12, 2020