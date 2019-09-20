|
GEPHART, Richard L. "Dick" Age 91 of Jefferson Township passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 3, 1927 to his parents, Russell & Mabel (Harp) Gephart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Poppaw; daughter, Cheri L. Staggs, and grandson, Billy R. Staggs. Richard is survived by 3 daughters, Sandy (Chuck) Hoops of Brookville, Vicki Crowe of Gratis, and Becky Ivey of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; also 2 brothers, Bob (Carolyn) Gephart and Marvin (Sarah) Gephart. Richard worked at GM and ODOT for a period of time but enjoyed spending most of his life as a farmer, school bus driver and custodian at Jefferson schools. Visitation will be 3-5 PM with funeral service to follow at 5:00 pm on Sunday, September, 22, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Steve Whitaker officiating. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019