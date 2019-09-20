Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
937-687-2616
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Rogers Funeral Homes
324 West Main Street
New Lebanon, OH 45345
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GEPHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard GEPHART


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard GEPHART Obituary
GEPHART, Richard L. "Dick" Age 91 of Jefferson Township passed away on Tuesday, September 17, 2019. He was born in Dayton, Ohio on October 3, 1927 to his parents, Russell & Mabel (Harp) Gephart. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Poppaw; daughter, Cheri L. Staggs, and grandson, Billy R. Staggs. Richard is survived by 3 daughters, Sandy (Chuck) Hoops of Brookville, Vicki Crowe of Gratis, and Becky Ivey of North Carolina; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; also 2 brothers, Bob (Carolyn) Gephart and Marvin (Sarah) Gephart. Richard worked at GM and ODOT for a period of time but enjoyed spending most of his life as a farmer, school bus driver and custodian at Jefferson schools. Visitation will be 3-5 PM with funeral service to follow at 5:00 pm on Sunday, September, 22, 2019 at Rogers Funeral Home in New Lebanon. Pastor Steve Whitaker officiating. www.RogersFuneralHomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now