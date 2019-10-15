Dayton Daily News Obituaries
GIBSON, Richard S. "Steve" 65, of Springfield, passed away October 12, 2019 in his home. He was born on January 22, 1954 in Springfield, the son of Lindsey Alfred "L.A." and Naomi "Irene" (Blanken) Gibson. Steve was a self-employed contractor. He attended Hillside Avenue Church of God. He was a precious man with a sweet spirit who always had a smile and a kind word to say. He was loved by children and animals. He was an avid sports fan. Survivors include his loving wife, Theresa (Wollum) Gibson; brother, William McKinley "Kenny" (Penelope) Gibson of Springfield; stepsons, Jeremiah (Lily) Drake of San Antonio, TX, Joel (Andrea) Drake, Joshua (Erin) Drake, all of Springfield; granddaughters, Leah, Evelyn, Harper; very special grandson, Javi; mother-in-law, Gwen Dudley; brother-in-law, Ron (Kim) Wollum, all of Springfield; sister-in-law, Nicole (Todd) Krajewski of Santa Fe, TX; special lifelong friend, David Straight; and several nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Alfred Joseph "Joe" and John H. Gibson. A memorial service will be held at 7:00 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Larry Cook officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 5-7 pm. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 15, 2019
