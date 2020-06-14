Richard GIBSON

GIBSON, Richard Lee "Dick" Age 75 passed away June 6, 2020, at his home in Ann arbor, Michigan, with his family by his side. Dick was a devoted Husband, Dad and Grandfather. He is survived by his wife, Sherry (Rainey) Gibson. Children, daughter, Kimberley Seelinger; son, Christopher Seelinger; grandchildren, Lexa and Cameron Seelinger. Also surviving are brothers-in-law, cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death, were his parents, Audrey P. and Catherine (Costello) Gibson and siblings, Bill Gibson, Dorcis Pelrey, Jack Gibson and Rosemary Frampton. Dick was born May 30, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio. He graduated from Beavercreek High School (1963) and attended college before enlisting in the U.S. Navy. He served active duty from 1965-1969 and Navy Reserves 1969-1971. His service was on the U.S. Nitro and Cadmus. While serving on the Cadmus, he was named "Sailor of the Year". He loved the Navy and military. He was a member of the American Legion in Dexter, Michigan. Upon his discharge, he returned to Beavercreek where he began his career with the Frigidaire Division of General Motors and attending Wright State University. He graduated with a BS Degree in Business in 1976. In 1979, Dick transferred to the Hydra-matic (Powertrain) Division of General Motors in Ypsilanti, Michigan. He retired in 2002 after 37 years with General Motors. Dick and his family were members of the Ann Arbor Country Club for over 30 years. He served in many positions on the Board including two terms as President. Dick made life-long friends at AACC. He was also a member of the Golf Presidents of Michigan where he served on their Board including a term as President. There were many achievements in his well lived life, but one particularly close to his heart was his association with Dexter High School hockey. Dick, his wife and several parents in Dexter founded the Dexter Hockey Club. Dick, together with others, appeared before the School Board petitioning for a hockey sports program. The Board approved the program with no funding or bus service to away games. Fund raising and parents provided funds for ice time and transportation to away games. He served as President of the Hockey Club and the announcer at home games. Today, the program is a vibrant letter sport. Dick cherished his time with the family at his cottage on Bass Lake. He loved reading and got pleasure from the Monday night Book Club at Dexter Library. The last 20 years, he and Sherry traveled around the world. Dick will be remembered for his positive attitude, love of family, friends, books, history and sports especially golf. There will be a Memorial Service at Webster United Church of Christ, 5484 Webster Church Road, Dexter, MI. Due to COVID-19, a date has not been determined. Ann Arbor Hospice provided care for Dick in his final days of home care. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate tribute gifts in his memory to Ann Arbor Hospice, 2366 Valley Drive, Ann Arbor, MI 48103.



