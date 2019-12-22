Home

GILLEN, Richard Lee Age 83, of Beavercreek, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Richard was born on November 24, 1936 in Franklin, OH to the late Richard J. and Mary Alice (Garrett) Gillen. Richard graduated from Franklin High School and went on to work for NCR and Pitney-Bowes handling warehouse distributions. He was a sports fan and enjoyed watching his favorite teams, UK Basketball, OSU Football, and Cincinnati Reds. Richard loved the Lord and spending time laughing with his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Marguerite, Beatrice, Pauline, Jack, and Delano. Richard is survived by his loving wife, Becky; his children, Vickie, Greg, Scott, Michael, and Merle; his grandchildren, Jesse, Kelli, Kristin, Millie, Jillian, Lindsey, Kyle, Ryan, Cody, Josh, Scotty, Abby, Eva, and Carissa; 9 great-grandchildren; siblings, Carolyn, Mary Norvell; nephews, Gary and Mark; nieces, Donna, Holly, and Jennifer. A Memorial Service will be held 11am on Monday, December 30 at Marshall Road First Church of God, 4400 Marshall Rd, Kettering with a visitation to follow at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's , 324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
- ADVERTISEMENT -