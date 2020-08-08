1/1
Richard GLANCY
1951 - 2020
GLANCY, Richard Allan "Rick" 68, of Springfield, passed away August 5, 2020, in Springfield, Ohio. He was born August 10, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Robert T. and Donna (Roberts) Glancy, Sr. Rick was a Harley enthusiast and toured the country on his bike. He also enjoyed muscle cars. Rick had worked at NAPA and was part owner of Super Scout Specialists. Survivors include four brothers, Dave (Vicky) Glancy, Bob Glancy, Joe (Mary) Glancy and John Glancy and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Mary Jane Glancy and Margaret D. Stephens. Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM Monday, in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Friends may visit with the family from 12:00 Noon until the time of the services. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. Please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kidney Foundation. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh@com.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Visitation
12:00 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
AUG
10
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Jones-Kenney-Zechman Funeral Home
AUG
10
Burial
Ferncliff Cemetery
