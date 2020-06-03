GOINS, Richard Lee Richard Lee Goins, who loved Fishing, Hunting and his lovely daughter Kaitlyn, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Hamilton Ohio. He is survived by his daughter Kaitlyn Mae Goins; his sister, Lisa (Ronnie) Wardrup; his sister, Kimberly Sue Hopkins; along with his loving nieces and nephews. Rick was preceded in death by his mother, Gloria Mae (Goins) Merida; his sister, Tina (Patterson) Vaughn and Dallas Hopkins. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. Rick lived his entire 59 years in Hamilton, Ohio and was educated in the Hamilton Ohio School system. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends. Condolences can be made to: cremationcincinnati.frontrunnerpro.com/book-of-memories
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 3, 2020.