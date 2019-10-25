|
|
GOSSETT, Richard "Red" 84 years young passed away peacefully in his home, while relaxing in his recliner and watching television on October 21, 2019. Richard was welcomed into this world by his parents, the late Roy and Martha Gossett on Aug 29, 1935 in Springfield, OH. Upon graduating from Springfield HS in 1953 he married the love of his life Charlotte Mougey. Their life was blessed with 4 children. Red retired from WPAFB in 1990, as the Chief of Logair after 37 years of service. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Red enjoyed a long active retirement through his traveling, playing golf and having his very large extended family annual get together. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan. Richard blessed his family with love and understanding. He survived by 3 of his children, Becky (Jim) Brown, Sandy (Jim) Chatfield and Doug (Bonnie) Gossett; daughter- in-law Kim Gossett; 19 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; brothers Roger (Louise) Gossett and Robert (Phyllis) Gossett; numerous nieces, nephews and very large extended family. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Charlotte in 1999; his first born son, David in 2019; and 5 sisters and brothers-in-law. Red will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the or the Diabetes Association. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2019