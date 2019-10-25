Home

POWERED BY

Services
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
7:00 PM
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard GOSSETT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard GOSSETT


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard GOSSETT Obituary
GOSSETT, Richard "Red" 84 years young passed away peacefully in his home, while relaxing in his recliner and watching television on October 21, 2019. Richard was welcomed into this world by his parents, the late Roy and Martha Gossett on Aug 29, 1935 in Springfield, OH. Upon graduating from Springfield HS in 1953 he married the love of his life Charlotte Mougey. Their life was blessed with 4 children. Red retired from WPAFB in 1990, as the Chief of Logair after 37 years of service. He was a proud Veteran of the United States Marine Corps. Red enjoyed a long active retirement through his traveling, playing golf and having his very large extended family annual get together. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan. Richard blessed his family with love and understanding. He survived by 3 of his children, Becky (Jim) Brown, Sandy (Jim) Chatfield and Doug (Bonnie) Gossett; daughter- in-law Kim Gossett; 19 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren; brothers Roger (Louise) Gossett and Robert (Phyllis) Gossett; numerous nieces, nephews and very large extended family. He was preceded in death by his Wife, Charlotte in 1999; his first born son, David in 2019; and 5 sisters and brothers-in-law. Red will be greatly missed by his family and many friends. The family asks that in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the or the Diabetes Association. Visitation will be Monday, October 28, 2019 from 5-7 PM in Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with a memorial service beginning at 7:00 PM. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now