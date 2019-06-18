GREWE, Richard V. Age 88, passed away peacefully June 14, 2019 at Trinity Nursing Home. He is preceded in death by his wife Claudine Grewe, and brothers Stanley, Douglas, and Robert Grewe. He is survived by his first wife Betty Grewe, sister Jacqueline Raynas and children Richard (Catherine) Grewe, Christine (Bruce) Battaglia, Daniel Grewe, Anthony (Lori) Kendall, Donna (Steve) Helton, and David Grewe. Grandchildren include Steven Sharp, Sean (Rebecca) Sharp, Ericka (Dan) Gilbert, Richard Grewe, Elissa Kendall and Nicholas Kendall. He is survived by step sisters Nadyne Weatherhead, Candace (Terry) Sharp, step brothers Julius Cecil (Gloria) Hacker, Tyra Frank (Vicky) Weber, Eric (Lori)Weber. He is survived by step children Curtis (LeAnn) Lefever, Brenda Keel, Christopher (Teresa) Lefever, Ginga Martin, Brian Lefever, and Amanda (Tim) Emans. Step grandchildren include Rob, Jackie, Thomas, Stephen, Mike, Amber, Devon, Brittany, Danielle, Paige, and Connor. He is survived by many great grandchildren. Richard Grewe was a graduate of the University of Dayton with several degrees with a culmination in a Masters of Public Administration. He was a US Marine Corps Veteran and was an officer for the city of Oakwood. He retired from Centre College after positions of Director of Security at Wright State University and Copeland Corporation before returning to Sidney where he had resided for the past twenty years. Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 at Holy Angels Catholic Church, Sidney, Ohio with Father Frank Amberger officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Pearl Cemetery. Donations may be made to Special Olympics or Hospice of the Miami Valley. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com Published in Dayton Daily News on June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary