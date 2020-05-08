Home

Richard Griesheimer


1937 - 2020
GRIESHEIMER, Richard L. 83, of Medway, OH, went to be with the Lord on May 2, 2020. He was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Dayton, son of Charles & Thelma (Lane) Griesheimer. He is survived by his wife, Linda, children, Violet May, Scott Griesheimer (Mindy), Lori (Eric) Delgado, Rebekah (Terry) McGinnis, 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, brothers, Ronald Griesheimer & Harold Bailey, sisters, Judy Blum, Connie Griesheimer & Bev Moore. The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice & Palliative Care for their services. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Dayton Daily News on May 8, 2020
