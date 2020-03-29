|
|
GRIESHOP, Richard Keith "Dick" Age 76 of Germantown, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick retired from General Motors with more than 31 years of service. He was a member of the 12th Street Tarantulas. Dick enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Deborah (Wissinger) Grieshop, son: John "Jay" (Marla) Grieshop of Clayton, daughters: Katy (Eric) Foss of Germantown, grandchildren: Cody, Jake, Jenna, Baylee, Hunter, brothers: Don (Janet) Grieshop of Kettering, Steve Grieshop of Greenville, Bob Grieshop of Dayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Mary (Penrod) Grieshop and brothers: Dave and Bill Grieshop. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to the Dayton VA. The Kindred Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020