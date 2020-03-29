Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Grieshop
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Grieshop


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Grieshop Obituary
GRIESHOP, Richard Keith "Dick" Age 76 of Germantown, passed away on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Dick retired from General Motors with more than 31 years of service. He was a member of the 12th Street Tarantulas. Dick enjoyed fishing, going to the casino, but most of all he enjoyed being with his family and watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He is survived by his wife of 47 years: Deborah (Wissinger) Grieshop, son: John "Jay" (Marla) Grieshop of Clayton, daughters: Katy (Eric) Foss of Germantown, grandchildren: Cody, Jake, Jenna, Baylee, Hunter, brothers: Don (Janet) Grieshop of Kettering, Steve Grieshop of Greenville, Bob Grieshop of Dayton, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents: Ernest and Mary (Penrod) Grieshop and brothers: Dave and Bill Grieshop. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice or to the Dayton VA. The Kindred Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -