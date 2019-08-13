|
|
GROSS, Richard D. 51 of Lewisburg, OH, died August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his Father: Simon "Pete" Gross. Survived by his Mother: Juanita (Begley) Gruver and Step- Father: Richard Gruver; Sister: Lisa (Lee) Gibson; Sons: David and Dylan Gross; Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg. Arrangements: Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019