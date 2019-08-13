Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barnes Funeral Homes, Inc.
411 North Commerce Street
Lewisburg, OH 45338
(937) 962-2845
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gross
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard Gross

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard Gross Obituary
GROSS, Richard D. 51 of Lewisburg, OH, died August 10, 2019. Preceded in death by his Father: Simon "Pete" Gross. Survived by his Mother: Juanita (Begley) Gruver and Step- Father: Richard Gruver; Sister: Lisa (Lee) Gibson; Sons: David and Dylan Gross; Several grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg. Arrangements: Barnes Funeral Home, Lewisburg, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now