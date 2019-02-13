Home

Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
Richard Haid
1931 - 2019
Richard Haid Obituary
HAID, Richard Lewis Husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many, Dick passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019. Born in Hamilton on May 15, 1931 to Arthur G. and Dorothy Haid, Dick was deeply loved by Leslie, his wife of 59 years; children John, Elizabeth (Lautner), Thomas, and Peter; grandchildren Kevin, Lily, and Spencer; and brother Alan G. Haid. A memorial service will be Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 225 Ludlow St., Hamilton, followed by a reception at Berkeley Square, 100 Berkeley Dr. Memorial contributions can be given to the Hamilton Community Foundation (Haid Memorial Fund), the First United Methodist Church, or the Berkeley Square Foundation. For a full obituary and detailed information, visit www.weigelfuneralhome.com to learn more about Dick and his life.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 13, 2019
