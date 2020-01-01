|
|
HALEY, Richard Edward Age 85, of Springboro, Ohio passed away in his home Sunday December 29, 2019. Richard was born June 25, 1934 in Dayton, OH, to his late parents Raymond and Edna Haley. He is survived by his spouse of 63 years Shirley Haley; daughter Jill (Todd Wagner) Haley; and son Jeff (Joy) Haley; granddaughter Jane Haley. Richard was a resident of Springboro for over 50 years. He took pride in being a hard worker and enjoyed his career as a tool maker. His past times included golf, and spending time with family. Also, he enjoyed collecting and teaching others about target balls. Visitation will be held from 4 until 6 on Thursday, January 2, 2020, at Anderson Funeral home in Springboro. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the funeral home. Burial immediately following at Miami Valley Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 1, 2020