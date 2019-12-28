Home

Richard HARTING Obituary
HARTING, Richard, J. Age 100 passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Soin Medical Center. Richard was a Staff Sergeant with the United States Army during WWII. He was employed with Requarth Lumber Company and then retired from Ted Bolle Millwork after several years of service. He is preceded in death by his wife Dorothea. Richard is survived by their children Don (Deborah) Harting, Stanley (Linda) Harting, Ann (Joseph) DeLuca, and Norma (Paul) Weikert, grandchildren Stephanie, Brian, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Michael, Cassandra, and Joseph, sixteen great-grandchildren, sisters Ruth Luthman, brother Maurice Harting. Family to receive friends 2:00PM to 4:00PM Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME-Beavercreek Chapel 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd. Beavercreek, Ohio45432. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00AM Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Helen's Catholic Church 5080 Burkhardt Rd. Riverside, Ohio 45431 with Fr. Anthony Geracia celebrant. Burial will follow Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be given in Richard's memory to St. Helen's Education Fund.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 28, 2019
