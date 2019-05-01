HATTEN, Sr., Richard Lee 74, of Conway, AR, passed away April 28, 2019. He was born September 25, 1944, in Jackson, OH, to the late Dale and Marjorie (Hutchinson) Hatten of Springfield, OH. Also preceding him in death is his niece, Marsha Hatten. Richard served in the U. S. Army, active duty from February 21, 1963 to January 1, 1984, as a senior Non-Commissioned Officer in computer operations and data communications. He was employed at Fidelity Information Services in Little Rock, AR, for 26 years in IT as an Enterprise Network Manager. Richard was a member of Pickles Gap Baptist Church from 1992, till he passed away. He enjoyed serving the church, doing projects around the house, playing golf, fishing and boating. He was an active member of the Gideon's since 2001 and the North Faulkner County Camp. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Carol Ann (Boerner) Hatten; brothers, Gary D. Hatten and Jack. D. Hatten (Debbie); sister, Janice L. Booghier; son, Richard L. Hatten, Jr.; daughter, Deanna L. Taylor (Gene); three grandchildren, Dale E. Hatten, Sean D. Yerton (Emerald) and Samantha Yerton; one great-granddaughter, Aria Yerton. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 2, 2019, at Pickles Gap Baptist Church in Conway, AR. Published in Dayton Daily News on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary