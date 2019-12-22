Home

HEID, Richard A. "Dick" Age 80 of Huber Heights passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at due to congestive heart failure. He was born on April 6, 1939 in Dayton OH to the late Edward and Edith Heid, Sr. In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his brother Ed Heid Jr. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 52 years and his beloved daughter, Diane; sisters, Carole McCabe, JoAnne (Dave) Arnold, and brother Tom (Barbara) Heid, brother-in-law Don Clagett, and sister-in-law Beverly Boyer. Many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and his forever best friends Jim and Nancy Strunks. Dick was a proud graduate of Northridge High School Class of 1957. He was a US Army Veteran and retired from Delco Kettering after 30 years. After retirement, he enjoyed his new part-time job delivering prescriptions for Medicine Shoppe. Dick led a very fulfilled, happy life and always had a smile on his face. He loved going to Marions Piazza on the weekends, and vacations spent with family and friends made for a lifetime of great memories. Gatlinburg, Las Vegas, and Siesta Key were some of his favorite places. He enjoyed playing cards with family and going to the casino. A true sports fan - watching UD Flyers basketball, Ohio State football, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cincinnati Reds was his favorite pastime Dick's smile and infectious laugh will be forever missed by his family and all who knew him. Dick was a wonderful husband and father/papa. A true "family man". Dick's wishes were to be cremated with no service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in his memory to: or a favorite . The family expresses heartfelt thanks and gratitude for all the support, nursing care, and comfort shown to Dick by the medical staff at Soin Hospital - 5th floor, and . GLICKLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 22, 2019
