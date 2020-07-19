1/
Richard HESTER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Richard's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HESTER, Richard W. "Dick" Age 86, of Washington Twp. passed away Friday July 17, 2020. Dick was born October 30, 1933, to the late Leon and Drusey (Turner) Hester in Russellville, KY. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, owner of Hester's Market in Dayton, Thrifty Boy Supermarket in Bellbrook, White Elephant Furniture Store, and Goldmine Furniture Store in Dayton and Melbourne, FL. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert R. Hester and sister, Patricia Meiring. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Sue Hester; children, Kim and Steve Schaerer, Rick Hester, Bob and Pam Hester; brother, Nelson Hester; sisters, Judy Holloway, Barb Brinegar, Marilyn Yelken, Sherrie Kurpiel, and Vicky Becker, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday July 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Jim Grushon officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon-1 p.m. (1 hour prior to services). Memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Dayton, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
West Carrollton, OH 45449
(937) 859-8000
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sanner Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved