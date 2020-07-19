Richard HESTER

HESTER, Richard W. "Dick" Age 86, of Washington Twp. passed away Friday July 17, 2020. Dick was born October 30, 1933, to the late Leon and Drusey (Turner) Hester in Russellville, KY. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, owner of Hester's Market in Dayton, Thrifty Boy Supermarket in Bellbrook, White Elephant Furniture Store, and Goldmine Furniture Store in Dayton and Melbourne, FL. Preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert R. Hester and sister, Patricia Meiring. Dick is survived by his wife of 65 years, Janet Sue Hester; children, Kim and Steve Schaerer, Rick Hester, Bob and Pam Hester; brother, Nelson Hester; sisters, Judy Holloway, Barb Brinegar, Marilyn Yelken, Sherrie Kurpiel, and Vicky Becker, 8 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be Friday July 24, 2020, at 1:00 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449 with Pastor Jim Grushon officiating. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery, Dayton. Visitation will be Friday from 12 noon-1 p.m. (1 hour prior to services). Memorial contribution may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
of Dayton, 31 W. Whipp Rd., Dayton, OH 45459.