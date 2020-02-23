|
|
HOFFMAN, Richard "Rick" Allen 57, of Batavia passed away February 20, 2020 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on April 5, 1962 in Xenia, the youngest of 3 children and the only son of the late Richard R and Annette Glore Hoffman. He graduated from Kettering Fairmont West High School in 1980 where he was active in football and baseball. He proudly served in the U.S. Air Force until he was forced to retire in 1986 for health reasons. He married his wife Kelley on August 13, 1987, and they raised their five children in Bethel Township, Miami County where they lived for 27 years. In the past year he and Kelley relocated to Batavia. He was known best for his colorful sense of humor and contagious optimism, despite ongoing medical complications for over 30 years. Rick was both loved and respected by all who knew him. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, boating, driving his Corvette, and rooting for the Bengals, Reds, Buckeyes, and Flyers. No matter the occasion, he always had a good joke or a story to tell. Above all else, he cherished his family.He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Bonnie Brandenburg, and father-in-law Ronald Smith. He is survived by his wife of 32 years Kelley Hoffman (Smith), daughter Jessica Tamborski (Mike Crider), daughter Whitney Plummer (Kyle), son Cooper Smith, daughter Hannah Thompson (Jeremy), son Maxwell Hoffman, sister Amy Leighty (James), brother-in-law Bob Brandenburg (Bonnie), mother-in-law Sylvia Smith, grandchildren Kayleigh and William (Jessica), Ellie (Whitney), Oliver and Sylvia (Hannah), and several nieces and nephews. A memorial to celebrate his life will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 2:00pm at McKendree United Methodist Church 2025 Dayton-Brandt Rd. Troy, OH. Reverend James Leighty will officiate. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020