Dr. Richard J. Hofmann,



husband of Lydia (Rithmoeller) Hofmann, father of Richard (Jennifer) Hofmann, Tiffany



(Richard) Hofmann Rees and Kristine (Scot) Filgis. Loving grandfather of Katherine,



Sarah, Edward, and Teresa Hofmann; Skylar Rees; Lydia and John Filgis. Also survived by a sister, Frances Bollenbach and a brother, Raymond Wells. Preceded in death by his



parents, Richard Hofmann and Ruth (Streeter) Van Duyne. Passed away on November 7, 2020, at the age of 78. A memorial to be held at a later date. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.



Published in Journal-News on Nov. 11, 2020.