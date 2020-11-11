1/1
Richard HOFMANN
HOFMANN, Richard J.

Dr. Richard J. Hofmann,

husband of Lydia (Rithmoeller) Hofmann, father of Richard (Jennifer) Hofmann, Tiffany

(Richard) Hofmann Rees and Kristine (Scot) Filgis. Loving grandfather of Katherine,

Sarah, Edward, and Teresa Hofmann; Skylar Rees; Lydia and John Filgis. Also survived by a sister, Frances Bollenbach and a brother, Raymond Wells. Preceded in death by his

parents, Richard Hofmann and Ruth (Streeter) Van Duyne. Passed away on November 7, 2020, at the age of 78. A memorial to be held at a later date. Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home is serving the family.
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home
5086 College Corner Pike
Oxford, OH 45056
513-523-4411
