HULL, Richard E. "Dick"



Passed away peacefully October 9, 2020, with his daughter by his side at Cypress Pointe Health Center in Englewood, Ohio, at the age of 88. He was born in Trotwood, Ohio, to the late Elmer & Pauline Hull. He married Sarah Sauls on May 8, 1954, she passed away December 9th, 2005. Also preceding him in death was a son Tommy and a daughter Teri. He is survived by his daughter Judy Hull of Minster, Ohio. His niece Becky Wilson-Whited of Danville, Kentucky.



On December 29, 2007, he married Janice Fox. She passed away October 28, 2020. He is also survived by her family.



Dick was a graduate of Trotwood Madison High School class of 1949, playing sports throughout his school days and well beyond. He was an avid sports fan, especially his Redlegs,



Bengals and of course the Buckeyes.



He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army serving in the Korean War.



Dick worked for Trotwood Heating and Cooling until the 1970's. He retired from Rieck Mechanical. He was a member of the Falcon Club. He was also a member of Happy Corner Church.



In keeping with his wishes, he was donated to Wright State School of Medicine.



Due to Covid concerns, a Memorial Service will be held at a later date.



I would like to thank the entire staff at Cypress Pointe for the care and compassion during these last 7 months.



He will truly be missed! I love you Do Dad!



