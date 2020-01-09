Dayton Daily News Obituaries
|
Richard Johnson


1926 - 2020
Richard Johnson Obituary
JOHNSON, Richard R. "Dick" Age 93, of Springfield, passed away Friday January 3, 2020 in Oakwood Village. He was born in East Rutherford, New Jersey on November 16, 1926, son of the late Richard and Evelyn (Train) Johnson. Dick married his high school sweetheart, Jane (Vellekamp) in 1950, and together they had four children, Kathy (Steve) Bartalo of Centerville, Colin (Carla) Johnson of South Vienna, Jill Johnson (Michael Eskew) of Orient, Ohio and Tim (Shauna) Johnson of Springfield; four grandchildren, Katie (Dustin) Thompson, Lillie (Andrew) Walsh, Andrew Boggs and Ian Johnson; great-granddaughter, Addie Thompson and great-grandson, Elliott Walsh. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jane in 2016; his parents and sister. Dick spent his life as an educator and minister, serving as a professor at Wittenberg University and Pastoring churches across Ohio, Michigan and New Jersey. He was active in the Northminster Presbyterian Church, serving in many different roles. Dick served the Presbyterian Church USA as an ordained minister for 59 years. He served various boards of education and was active in the community theater. He was a devoted husband and father. A celebration of Dick's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday January 11, 2020 at Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road with Pastor Dwight McCormick officiating. The family will receive family and friends for one hour prior to services. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to Northminster Presbyterian Church, 400 Villa Road, Springfield, Ohio 45503. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with Dick's final arrangements. Online expressions of sympathy may be made to the family by visiting www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Springfield News Sun on Jan. 9, 2020
