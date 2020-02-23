Dayton Daily News Obituaries
JOHNSON, Richard Todd 68, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, February 20, 2020 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Bonnie Mae (Banks) Johnson and brother, Stephen Johnson. He is survived by his sister, Jessica (Monte) Brigham of Springfield and brother, John (Elaine) Johnson of Dayton. Visitation will be held on April 18 from 11:00 to 12:00 pm with services to follow at the New North St. A.M.E., 901 S. Center St., Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. www.littletonandrue.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 23, 2020
