JONES, Richard P. Age 89 of Dallas, passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, November 29, 2019 at the Snellville Chapel of Tim Stewart Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In his early years, Richard was a fishing guide on the Mississippi River before graduating from Deer River High School in Deer River, Minnesota. He attended Itasca Junior College where he played basketball before attending the University of Minnesota where he graduated Sigma Cum Laude with a Bachelor's degree. During college Richard coached basketball at the Settlement House in Minneapolis. He was an active member in the JC's and was a Veteran of the United States Army. Richard was an executive at Equifax and was one of two founding members of Data Flow. He also founded ISCA (Information Systems Consulting Association). Richard was a published author of The Second Dynasty: When Middletown Reigned Supreme in Ohio Basketball and also Bloddy Visions. Richard was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Marie (Duett) Jones; son & daughter-in-law, Steven F. & Mary Jones, and granddaughter, Brandie Skellams. He is survived by his step son and daughter in law, John E. and Cheryl Johnson of Lilburn; step son, Ronald N. Johnson of Dawsonville; grandchildren, Kevin and Michelle Jones of Loganville, Shawn and Chrissie Pyles of Dacula, Nicole Tucker of Kennesaw, Lauren Barr of Clarkesville, TN, and Jennifer Johnson of Louisville, KY; great grandchildren, Brannon and Savannah Jones, Tyler Case, Jordan Case, Conner and Ivy Skellams. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to at . Arrangements by Tim Stewart Funeral Home, 2246 Wisteria Drive, Snellville, GA 30078. 770-979-5010. Please sign the online guest registry at www.stewartfh.com
Published in Journal-News on Nov. 25, 2019