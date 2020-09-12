1/1
RICHARD KEEGAN Sr.
KEEGAN, Sr., Richard P. Age 83, of Centerville, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020. He was preceded in death by his mother, Delvina Keegan and wife, Rosanne Keegan. Survivors include his four children, Richard Jr. (Barb), James (Leslie), Michael (Kim), Catherine; 3 sisters, Teresa Easler, Veronica Webb, Phyllis Blaszczyk; 4 grandchildren, Joe (Kait), Chris, Nick, Tom and his family at Incarnation Church. Dick served in the United States Marine Corp and was later employed by Top Value and Lion Apparel. Funeral Services will be held at 11 am Monday, September 14, 2020, at the Tobias Funeral Home Far Hills Chapel, 5471 Far Hills Ave. at Rahn Rd. Friends may call from 10 am until service time Monday at the funeral home. Cemetery committal will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
SEP
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Tobias Funeral Home - Far Hills Chapel
5471 Far Hills Ave
Dayton, OH 45429
9374352273
