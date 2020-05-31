KENNEDY, Richard C. 94, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 in Lebanon, OH. He was born in Elyria, OH on December 22, 1925. He graduated from Elyria High School in 1944. Upon graduation from H.S. he joined the U.S. Army during WWII. He became a member of the 13th Airborne Division and served in France and was discharged in 1946. For his service, he received The American Theatre Ribbon, EAME Theatre Ribbon with one Bronze Star, a Victory Medal WWII and a Distinguish Unit Badge. Upon completion of his military service, he attended night school and earned a degree in Engineering Technology. He was employed for many years as a draftsman with the Abex Corp of Elyria. After his retirement from Abex he was employed as a design draftsman for Space Age Design of Brookpark. He was a member of Washington Avenue Christen Church where he sang with the choir. He played tenor banjo with the Lorain County Banjo Band and also played banjo and mandolin with the Good News Messengers of Elyria. He was a member of VFW Post 1079, American Legion Post 12 and Senior Men's Fellowship Club of Elyria. Surviving are his daughters Dawn (Chris) Brandenburg of West Chester, Peggy (Fred) Schmitz of Washington Township, Marion (John) Durisek of Shelby Township, MI; granddaughters, Erica Kennedy, Angie Smith, Julie Japp, Amanda Durisek, grandsons, Matthew Brandenburg. Brian Schmitz and 10 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Kennedy (nee Brightbill), his parents, Leon and Marguerite Kennedy, brothers, Jack Kennedy, Douglas Kennedy, and a sister Shirley Kennedy. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, OH 45005 with Rev. Jack Marsh officiating. A graveside service and interment will be at Butternut Ridge Cemetery in Eaton Township, OH on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Pastor Nathan Russell officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Lorain County Metro Parks, 12882 Diagonal Rd., LaGrange, OH 44050 or Washington Avenue Christen Church, 301 Washington Avenue, Elyria, OH 44035-5124. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on May 31, 2020.