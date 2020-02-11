|
|
KUHN, Richard Alan Age 76 of Miamisburg passed away Saturday February 8, 2020 at Sycamore Hospital. Richard was a life long resident of Miamisburg. He retired from Gem City Engineering, Dayton. He was preceded in death by his parents; Earl Eugene and Louellen (Nunnery) Kuhn, his son, Richard Earl Kuhn March 6, 2009 and brother, Steve Kuhn. Richard is survived by his wife of 57 years Lara, children; Cynthia Ann (Karen Frances) Kuhn, Nicholas Alan (Earlene) Kuhn, brother, Robert Kuhn, 2 grandchildren; Christine Kuhn, Melissa (Dylan) Gibson and 2 great grandchildren, Grayson and Scarlette Gibson. Funeral services will be Wednesday February 12, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Sanner Funeral Home, 800 So. Alex Rd., West Carrollton, OH 45449. Burial will follow at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. Visitation will be Wednesday 2 hours prior to services (11 a.m.- 1 p.m.).
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 11, 2020