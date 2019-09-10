Home

Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
(937) 839-4476
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
2:00 PM
Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center
3377 U.S. 35 E.
West Alexandria, OH 45381
Richard LeFevre


1947 - 2019
Richard LeFevre Obituary
LeFEVRE, Richard H. 72, of West Alexandria, passed away Sunday morning, September 8, 2019 following an extended illness. Born January 20, 1947, he was the son of the late James and Stella LeFevre. Richard served two years with the US Army from 1966 - 1968. He had worked as a truck driver for many years. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Kathy Harris. Survived by wife Cindy K. (Mendenhall) Holland LeFevre whom he married February 17, 1996; step son Chris Riegel and wife Missy and their daughter Hailey of West Alexandria; and sister Sandy Wagner of Huber Heights. Friends may call on the family from 12:00 - 2:00 PM Saturday, September 14, 2019 at the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center at Preble Memory Gardens - 3377 US Rt. 35 - West Alexandria, OH. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 PM. Military honors will be provided at the graveside by the Preble County Honor Guard. Burial Preble Memory Gardens.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 10, 2019
